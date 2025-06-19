President Tokayev makes visit to Stadler Kazakhstan factory

The new passenger wagons are designed with the latest engineering solutions for better comfort and safety. Adapted to harsh climate conditions, the wagons have a service life of 40 years.

Set to produce open-plan, compartment carriage and special wagons (for persons with reduced mobility), the Stadler Kazakhstan factory aims to manufacture 51 wagons by 2025 and 557 wagons before 2030, allowing for the national carrier’s 100% fleet renewal. Local enterprises are being urged to localize manufacturing of railroad wagons.

Photo credit: Akorda

During a conversation with railway workers, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the modernization of the railway communication system.

Photo credit: Akorda

According to the Kazakh President, 125 railway stations are under reconstruction across the country. The country together with international partners implements solutions to boost the service quality and transport connectivity.

Photo credit: Akorda

In particular, the domestic IT companies developed a unified digital platform for passengers, integrating multiple functions from buying tickets to providing tourist services. The railway wagons offer internet access to passengers via satellite as well as are equipped with video recorders, mobile terminals and 4,000 CCTV cameras with built-in AI for enhanced safety.

