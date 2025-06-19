EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President Tokayev makes visit to Stadler Kazakhstan factory

    15:12, 19 June 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday visited the Stadler Kazakhstan factory, unveiling the first passenger wagons, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    President Tokayev makes visit to Stadler Kazakhstan factory
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The new passenger wagons are designed with the latest engineering solutions for better comfort and safety. Adapted to harsh climate conditions, the wagons have a service life of 40 years.

    Set to produce open-plan, compartment carriage and special wagons (for persons with reduced mobility), the Stadler Kazakhstan factory aims to manufacture 51 wagons by 2025 and 557 wagons before 2030, allowing for the national carrier’s 100% fleet renewal. Local enterprises are being urged to localize manufacturing of railroad wagons.

    President Tokayev visits Stadler Kazakhstan factory
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During a conversation with railway workers, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the modernization of the railway communication system.

    President Tokayev visits Stadler Kazakhstan factory
    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to the Kazakh President, 125 railway stations are under reconstruction across the country. The country together with international partners implements solutions to boost the service quality and transport connectivity.

    President Tokayev visits Stadler Kazakhstan factory
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In particular, the domestic IT companies developed a unified digital platform for passengers, integrating multiple functions from buying tickets to providing tourist services. The railway wagons offer internet access to passengers via satellite as well as are equipped with video recorders, mobile terminals and 4,000 CCTV cameras with built-in AI for enhanced safety.

    As reported previously, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Daulet Tennis Center in the Kazakh capital. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Industry Transport Railway
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All