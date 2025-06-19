Head of State visits Daulet Tennis Center in Kazakh capital
12:49, 19 June 2025
As part of his working visit, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited the Daulet Tennis Center in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
As of today, 600 children are training at the center. There are 57 sports and fitness groups.
The Daulet Center is one of the key social and sports facilities of Astana to provide wider access to tennis for children, including athletes with special educational needs.
This Maythe for the first time in Asia, the center hosted the Virtus World Tennis Championship 2025, the world tennis championship for sportsmen with intellectual disabilities.
Earlier, the President visited the Bekzat Sattarkhanov Sports Complex.