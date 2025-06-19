EN
    Head of State visits Daulet Tennis Center in Kazakh capital

    12:49, 19 June 2025

    As part of his working visit, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited the Daulet Tennis Center in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    As of today, 600 children are training at the center. There are 57 sports and fitness groups.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Daulet Center is one of the key social and sports facilities of Astana to provide wider access to tennis for children, including athletes with special educational needs.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    This Maythe for the first time in Asia, the center hosted the Virtus World Tennis Championship 2025, the world tennis championship for sportsmen with intellectual disabilities.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, the President visited the Bekzat Sattarkhanov Sports Complex.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
