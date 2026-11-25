President Tokayev to pay working visit to Moscow Nov. 25-26
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a working visit to Moscow on November 25-26 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Qazinform News Agency has learned from Presidential Advisor and Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov.
"During the visit, the heads of state will hold a meeting to discuss prospects for further strengthening the Kazakhstan-Russia strategic partnership and allied ties. The President of Kazakhstan will also take part in the AI Journey 2026 international conference," Smadiyarov wrote.
As previously reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended a regular meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on November 11. Alongside the Kazakh President, the summit was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov. The CSTO Collective Security Council adopted a Joint Statement.