President Tokayev tasks Astana mayor to crack down on graffiti and vandalism

The Head of State is convinced that such actions must not be tolerated in Kazakhstan's cities. He called for legislative and regulatory measures to fully ban this kind of "artistry," which defaces municipal areas around the world as a manifestation of vandalism and malicious hooliganism.

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on Astana urban development and Taza Qazaqstan results.

Today, President Tokayev also planted a tree at the Presidential Park in Astana.