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    President Tokayev tasks Astana mayor to crack down on graffiti and vandalism

    15:10, 19 September 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed Astana Akim (Mayor) Zhenis Kassymbek to take tough measures against individuals attempting to paint the walls of public buildings with so-called graffiti, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Photo source: Akorda

    The Head of State is convinced that such actions must not be tolerated in Kazakhstan's cities. He called for legislative and regulatory measures to fully ban this kind of "artistry," which defaces municipal areas around the world as a manifestation of vandalism and malicious hooliganism.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on Astana urban development and Taza Qazaqstan results.

    Today, President Tokayev also planted a tree at the Presidential Park in Astana.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Astana Vandalism Akimat Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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