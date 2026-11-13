President sharply criticizes KTZ's performance at Security Council meeting

The meeting reviewed prospects for developing international transport corridors and measures to strengthen the country’s transit potential.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Asel Zhanassova, Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev and other members of the Government reported on the current state of the sector, projects underway and prospects for further development.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Security Council noted that a new global transport and logistics map is being actively shaped.

Photo: Akorda

The Head of State emphasized that the main directions for strengthening the country’s transit potential were outlined in his recent State of the Nation Address. According to him, Kazakhstan must take a proactive position in the international transport architecture. Our geographic location provides advantages, but real competitiveness depends on factors such as speed, predictability, attractive tariffs, and reliability of transportation. First and foremost, it is necessary to increase transit capacity, create conditions for domestic air carriers, and develop maritime transport.

Photo: Akorda

At the same time, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a number of critical remarks on the situation in the transport sector, noting that timely adaptation of infrastructure is a decisive factor in strategic development. In particular, the Head of State sharply criticized the performance of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC JSC and set the task of improving the company’s efficiency by increasing profitability and optimizing processes, including through digitalization.

The President stressed the need to expand logistics centers, improve border and customs procedures, digitalize all processes in the industry comprehensively, and remove existing infrastructure barriers to ensure the seamless movement of cargo.

Particular attention was also paid to the importance of creating the most favorable conditions for investors and transport and logistics companies, while upholding the “Law and Order” principle.

Photo: Akorda

In this context, the President commented on the detention of the heads of the Samruk-Kazyna Fund and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy company.

Following the meeting, the relevant government agencies and organizations were given instructions on further developing the transport and transit industry and enhancing the competitiveness of international transport routes passing through Kazakhstan.

The Office of the Security Council has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of these instructions.

Earlier, at an operational meeting of the Security Council, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a statement on the detention of the heads of Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC.

On November 12, Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee (NSC) confirmed the detention of Nurlan Zhakupov, Samruk-Kazyna JSC Chairman, and Yelzhas Otynshiyev, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) JSC Chairman, along with several other individuals suspected of committing a corruption-related offence.