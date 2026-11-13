Extremely serious signal of corruption in state companies — Tokayev on detention of Samruk-Kazyna, KTZ chiefs

"Yesterday, Kazakhstan's media reported the detention of the heads of the Samruk-Kazyna Fund and the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy company. This is an extremely serious signal of large-scale corruption in state-owned companies. By law, investigative matters cannot be announced or disclosed, especially since the investigation has only just begun. But even now it can be said this is the first major corruption case in state companies of the unified system since the 'Law and Order' concept was made public and enshrined in the Constitution as one of the principles of public administration and public life," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Head of State recalled that the Constitution was adopted virtually unanimously in a national referendum on March 15 and took effect on July 1.

"It has rightly been called the People's Constitution. No one is allowed to violate the Constitution or even mock this, one could say, sacred document," the President said.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee (NSC) confirmed the detention of Nurlan Zhakupov, Samruk-Kazyna JSC Chairman, and Yelzhas Otynshiyev, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) JSC Chairman, along with several other individuals suspected of committing a corruption-related offence.