President Tokayev sends condolences to Pakistan's President and Prime Minister

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his deepest condolences to President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following the terrorist attack in Islamabad, which resulted in the loss of many lives.

The President of Kazakhstan strongly condemned this atrocious act of violence. He conveyed words of sincere support to the families of the victims and those injured, expressing profound solidarity with the people of Pakistan.

Earlier, a devastating blast ripped through Imambargah Khadijat-ul-Kubra in the Tarlai area of Islamabad, Pakistan, killing at least 31 people and wounding 169 during Friday prayers.