Tragedy in Islamabad: 31 lives lost, 169 injured in mosque explosion

An official told Associated Press of Pakistan that the injured and those who lost their lives were shifted to different hospitals, including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Polyclinic Hospital, Rawal Hospital, National Institute of Health (NIH), and HBS Hospital, where emergency protocols have been enforced to ensure immediate medical care.

The official said that an emergency has been imposed in all major hospitals, while doctors, paramedical staff, and administration have been placed on high alert to deal with the situation. Senior health officials have also been deputed to monitor treatment arrangements and oversee relief efforts.

According to officials, the blast is being described as an alleged suicide attack. Investigations are currently underway to determine the exact nature and circumstances of the explosion.

The blast site has been completely sealed, and security forces have launched a comprehensive search and clearance operation in the surrounding area. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Qazi Ali Raza is present at the scene, supervising security arrangements and the ongoing investigation.

Following the incident, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi imposed an emergency and directed all police formations to remain on maximum alert to prevent any further untoward incident.

Officials confirmed that among those who lost their lives was a first cousin of IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, adding that the tragic incident has deeply shocked the entire police force. Condemning the attack, police authorities said that all available resources are being utilised to maintain peace and ensure the safety of citizens, while further updates will be shared as the investigation progresses.

