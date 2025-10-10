President Tokayev says concept of linking key transport arteries across CIS nears completion

Our large region traditionally serves as a bridge between Europe and Asia, having a special role to play in the global transport and logistics system, he added.

The North-South corridor offers the CIS members direct assess to markets of the Persian Gulf and South Asia. Meanwhile, the East-West and Trans-Caspian routes linked with China’s mega project Belt and Road make the CIS Eurasia’s unique overland bridge, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader said the Dostyk – Moiynty railroad, put into operation recently in Kazakhstan, that initiated the formation of the Trans-Kazakhstan railway corridor, is set to boost transit potential of the region. In this regard, President Tokayev called for the need to create modern infrastructure.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he believes it is necessary to develop a unified digital transport and logistics map of the Commonwealth, thus consolidating national infrastructure plans and creating an integrated transport space, which will allow for attraction of major investments.

The development of the concept of linking key transport arteries across the CIS, initiated by Kazakhstan, nears completion, said the Kazakh leader, urging to extend the document with provisions providing for the implementation of AI technologies.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested establishing a Regional Center for Forecasting Climate and Technogenic Emergencies.