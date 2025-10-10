Kazakh President suggests building regional emergencies forecasting center at CIS Summit

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that digitalization and AI have become key factors for sustainable development and the competitiveness of countries. Kazakhstan is rapidly promoting its digital agenda, covering public administration, the social sector and the everyday life of the nationals.

He also announced the establishment of a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the drafting of a Digital Code, and the development of a concept document titled Digital Kazakhstan, which will integrate all digital initiatives into a national strategy and ecosystem. He stressed Kazakhstan is open to collaboration with all CIS countries in this field.

The Head of State also said that Kazakhstan decided to establish an AI University. Besides, Kazakhstan launched a state program involving over 400,000 students, aimed at building research teams and DeepTech startups. He invited CIS countries to scale this initiative, expressing Kazakhstan’s readiness for cooperation with CIS member states to train a new generation of globally competitive specialists.

The President proposed to join efforts by creating the Regional Center for Forecasting Climate and Technogenic Emergencies.

He highlighted the rapid shallowing of the Caspian Sea raises serious concerns. This is no longer a regional issue, it’s a global one. Therefore, he invited all interested countries and international organizations to join the country’s initiative for an interstate program to preserve the Caspian’s water resources.

As written before, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomat Tokayev arrived at the Palace of Nation in Dushanbe to attend the Summit of the Council of the Heads of State of CIS member states.