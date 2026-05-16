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    President Tokayev says Astana must become transport hub of Eurasia in the future

    15:46, 16 May 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the special significance of today’s launch of the Astana Light Rail Transit system for Astana and the entire of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    President Tokayev says Astana must become transport hub of Eurasia in the future
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also emphasized that in the future, the country’s capital must become a transport hub of Eurasia.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev launches Astana’s light rail transit system. 

    Residents of the capital have already begun using the new transport system following the opening of passenger service.

    Astana LRT President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Transport Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
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