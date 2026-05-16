President Tokayev says Astana must become transport hub of Eurasia in the future
15:46, 16 May 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the special significance of today’s launch of the Astana Light Rail Transit system for Astana and the entire of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also emphasized that in the future, the country’s capital must become a transport hub of Eurasia.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev launches Astana’s light rail transit system.
Residents of the capital have already begun using the new transport system following the opening of passenger service.