Kassym-Jomart Tokayev launches Astana’s light rail transit system

According to Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek, a specialized dispatch service for the light rail transit system has been established as part of the LRT launch.

Photo credit: Akorda

A total of 21 specialists are involved in monitoring and regulating Astana’s public transportation system.

Each LRT train is designed to carry more than 600 passengers. A total of 15 trains will operate on the 22.4-kilometer line, while four additional trains will remain in reserve. The trains will run in fully automated, driverless mode.

Photo credit: Akorda

The processes of control, acceleration, braking, door operation, and emergency response are fully automated. At the same time, the system retains manual control and communication capabilities with dispatchers for additional oversight.

The infrastructure includes 18 stations and a modern depot. Travel time along the entire route will take about 40 minutes, with trains operating at an average speed of 50-60 km/h. The interval between trains will be 5-6 minutes.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported Almaty prepares for the first LRT line and subway link to the airport.