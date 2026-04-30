President Tokayev receives Chairman of Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League

The Kazakh President congratulated Yasutoshi Nishimuru on his recent appointment as the Chairman of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League.

The sides discussed the prospects for deepening the state and prospects for deepening interstate cooperation and strengthening inter-parliamentary ties. The Head of State emphasized that Japan is one of Kazakhstan's key partners in Asia. The President highlighted the implementation of the agreements reached following his official visit to Tokyo last year as well as significant opportunities in trade and economic and investment sectors.

Tokayev underscored that Kazakhstan attaches particular attention to deepening the expanded strategic partnership with Tokyo.

“Last year, I paid an official visit to Japan, the results of which enabled to elevate the Kazakh-Japanese relations to a new level. During the visit, Ms. Sanae Takaichi and I signed a Joint Statement covering all areas of bilateral relations. During the trip, 17 important interdepartmental documents were approved, concerning trade, science and education, digitalization, ecology, and agriculture. Representatives of the business communities of the two countries signed more than 60 agreements worth a total of $3.7 billion. In Tokyo, we successfully held the first summit of the Central Asia-Japan Dialogue. This large-scale meeting undoubtedly contributed to the strengthening of interregional ties,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

The Head of State recalled that the next Central Asia - Japan Summit will be held in Astana next year. According to him, preparations for this event have already begun.

The parties also discussed cultural and humanitarian ties. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted Kazakhstan’s growing interest in Japanese culture and traditional sports such as sumo and judo, mentioning the success of Kazakhstani sumo wrestler Yerssin Baltagul (Kimbozan Haruki).

Yasutoshi Nishimura thanked the Kazakh President for the opportunity to meet and confirmed the Japanese Parliament's readiness to expand multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan.