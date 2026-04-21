Kazakhstan, Japan discuss UN reform and constitutional development

On Tuesday, Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev briefed his interlocutor on Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s vision of the key global trends and challenges facing the international community, and outlined the proposals for UN reform presented at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

Special attention was given to the agenda of the Regional Ecological Summit, scheduled for April 22-24, 2026, in Astana, as well as to initiatives to establish an International Water Organization and an International Agency for Biological Security.

For his part, Hirofumi Nakasone highlighted Kazakhstan’s role and the significance of the international initiatives it has advanced to strengthen regional and global security, particularly in light of the country’s experience as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Given that Hirofumi Nakasone serves as head of the Constitutional Reform Committee of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the sides exchanged views on key aspects of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, which is set to take effect on July 1, 2026.

Concluding the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation between the two countries’ research and analytical centers through joint studies and collaborative initiatives.

The Nakasone Peace Institute was established in 1988 by former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone. Today, it is one of Japan’s leading think tanks, providing consultations to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on foreign policy, the global economy, and security issues.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Japan advance cooperation under the Hiroshima AI Process.