Aliyev highlights strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan
16:52, 15 May 2026
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated further strengthening of allied relations between Astana and Baku. He said it addressing the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Turkistan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Ilham Aliyev thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome and emphasized Turkistan’s special role in the development of bilateral ties.
The leader of Azerbaijan highlighted the strategic character and consistent development of the two countries’ cooperation.
“This is my eighth visit to Kazakhstan in the past five years, while President Tokayev has visited Azerbaijan six times. The declaration signed four years ago elevated our relations to the level of an alliance,” Aliyev noted.