President Tokayev proposes to support China’s initiative to create global AI cooperation organization

The Kazakh President announced it today at the meeting with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Head of the President’s Executive Office Aibek Dadebay, members of the Government and heads of central government agencies.

He said that the People’s Republic of China had initiated to create a global AI cooperation organization to promote multilateral approach to the AI governance, to reduce digital gap, to develop ethics and sustainable application of AI.

“I believe that China’s initiative to create such organization should be supported and that we should join the preparatory activities. This is in the interests of our country,” the Head of State said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Chinese government has proposed the creation of a global artificial intelligence (AI) cooperation organization, and is tentatively considering establishing its headquarters in Shanghai.

China expects the organization will serve as a platform for countries to deepen cooperation on innovation, promote pragmatic cooperation to fully unleash the unlimited potential of AI, and achieve common development and prosperity, the sources said.

Previously, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan should turn into a digital state over next five years.