Chinese government proposes creation of global AI cooperation organization

This is an important move China has made to practice multilateralism and promote a style of global governance that features extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefits, the sources said.

They also noted that it is a concrete action taken by China in response to the call of the Global South to bridge the digital and intelligence divide, and to promote the inclusive development of AI and the use of AI for good.

China expects the organization will serve as a platform for countries to deepen cooperation on innovation, promote pragmatic cooperation to fully unleash the unlimited potential of AI, and achieve common development and prosperity, the sources said.

They said that through this platform, China hopes to assist countries in the Global South to strengthen their capacity-building, nurture an AI innovation ecosystem, ensure that developing countries benefit equally from waves of AI, and promote the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Further goals for the organization, they said, are to enhance the coordination and alignment of development strategies, governance rules and technical standards among countries, and to gradually form a global framework and international standards for AI governance that have broad consensus, based on full respect for the differences in policies and practices among countries.

By establishing the organization's headquarters in Shanghai, China hopes to leverage its advantage in AI -- and Shanghai's advantage, in particular -- to boost cooperation, according to the sources.

They said that China stands ready to discuss relevant arrangements with countries that are willing to join the organization.

Earlier, it was reported that China has launched the AI model to accelerate scientific research.