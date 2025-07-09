President Tokayev prioritizes drinking water treatment issues

He said most cities and villages in Kazakhstan have access to clean drinking water today.

“One of the priority tasks is to provide nearly 500 villages with water services. It is crucial to solve the drinking water treatment problem. Rational water use remains a major problem,” the Head of State said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the novel Shynyrau by the outstanding writer Abish Kekilbayev precisely depicts the priceless properties of water and the pains of water well diggers.

The President mentioned that Kazakhstan introduced a tariff that stimulates economic water consumption.

“In other words, the less you consume, the less you pay. In addition, the Government actively supports farms that use water-saving technologies and will reimburse up to 80% of the funds spent. Today, such technologies are used on 470 thousand hectares of land”, he said.

As reported earlier, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, congratulated the workers of the country’s water sector on their professional holiday, observed on July 9.

To note, Kazakhstan targets to largely increase the farming land using modern water-saving technologies. Area irrigated with such technologies will grow up to 1.3 million hectares by 2030.