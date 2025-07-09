Water-saving technologies to cover 1.3 mln ha of irrigated land in Kazakhstan
12:21, 9 July 2025
Kazakhstan targets to largely increase the farming land using modern water-saving technologies. Area irrigated with such technologies will grow up to 1.3 million hectares by 2030, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As of today, there are 1.9 million hectares of irrigated area in Kazakhstan in total. Last year 158,000 hectares were irrigated with water-saving technologies. Of which 60,000 hectares used sprinkle systems and 40,000 hectares drip irrigation.
According to the Agriculture Ministry, water-saving technologies covered a total of 470,100 hectares in 2024.