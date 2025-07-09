EN
    Water-saving technologies to cover 1.3 mln ha of irrigated land in Kazakhstan

    12:21, 9 July 2025

    Kazakhstan targets to largely increase the farming land using modern water-saving technologies. Area irrigated with such technologies will grow up to 1.3 million hectares by 2030, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    As of today, there are 1.9 million hectares of irrigated area in Kazakhstan in total. Last year 158,000 hectares were irrigated with water-saving technologies. Of which 60,000 hectares used sprinkle systems and 40,000 hectares drip irrigation.

    According to the Agriculture Ministry, water-saving technologies covered a total of 470,100 hectares in 2024.

    Agriculture Ministry of Agriculture Agro-industrial complex development Government of Kazakhstan Regions
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
