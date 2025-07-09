Kazakh President awards water sector workers

The President highlighted that water is the source of life, a priceless strategic resource for the whole world.

He said Kazakhstan has a huge territory; however, most of it accounts for deserts and semideserts. That’s why he stressed that water resources are a part of the national security of Kazakhstan and always stand in the spotlight.

The President reminded in 2023, in his Address to the Nation, he emphasized the importance of thrifty water utilization. He said the Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry was established in Kazakhstan, specific tasks were set, large-scale reforms were carried out, the new Water Code was adopted, and large infrastructure projects are being developed.

Nearly 30,000 people work in the country’s water sector to ensure water supplies to the cities and villages, industrial enterprises and irrigation of fields.

The Head of State drew attention to a shortage of skilled water specialists.

The Kazakh National University of Water Economy and Irrigation was set up last year. The number of scholarships doubled. In addition, 120 workers fo the water sector receive further education in China.

To note, Kazakhstan marks the Day of Workers of Water Sector on July 9.

