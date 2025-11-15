President Tokayev invites Uzbek companies to collaborate in IT sector

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan places particular importance on the digitalization of public services and the advancement of IT technologies, with the goal of enhancing the efficiency of public administration and improving citizens’ quality of life.

He recalled the opening of the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Centre, the initiation of a research university in this field, and the launch of a national supercompute.

“Overall, I have set the task to transform Kazakhstan into a digital country. Uzbekistan, as we know, has also embarked on the path of digitalization and the development of artificial intelligence, and has achieved success in this area. We invite Uzbek companies to collaborate closely and implement joint projects in this promising area. A compelling example of successful synergy is the partnership between Astana Hub and IT Park Uzbekistan,” said the Head of State.

In his opinion, bilateral cultural and humanitarian ties are undergoing dynamic development. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the organization of the cross cultural days, active dialogue between creative intellectuals and young people, the opening of monuments to outstanding persons, and the mutual establishment of university branches.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the agreements reached will contribute to further deepening of multifaceted partnership for the benefit of the two nations.

For his part, the President of Uzbekistan noted the important role of the Supreme Interstate Council in broadening the bilateral cooperation

“Today, our relations have reached the highest level of strategic partnership and alliance. They are based on strong trust, good neighbourliness and sincere friendship between the fraternal peoples of our countries. The Supreme Interstate Council, which we established last year, has proven its relevance and effectiveness. Today, at the second meeting, we will discuss in detail new areas of cooperation and ways to unlock enormous untapped potential. We will adopt a number of decisions that will give a significant impetus to the expansion of our multifaceted partnership. Amid the current difficult conditions, close and proactive cooperation is particularly important for minimizing the negative impact of the economic situation on our countries and the entire region,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev called for favorable conditions for logistics chain participants.