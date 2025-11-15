President Tokayev calls for favorable conditions for logistics chain participants

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed that the working group being created in this area thoroughly examine all aspects and put forward proposals for fostering mutually beneficial cooperation.

In his remarks, the Head of State also emphasized that expanding cooperation in the transit and transport sector holds strategic importance. Measures are being taken to optimize tariffs, simplify administrative procedures, actively develop border infrastructure, and modernize border checkpoints.

The Kazakh President believes that governments should continue creating favorable conditions for all participants of logistics chains, ensuring the resolution of infrastructural, regulatory and institutional challenges.

He also pointed out the importance of continuing effective cooperation in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), the North-South Corridor, and railway routes through Afghanistan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited the Uzbek side to partner in the ports of Aktau and Kuryk for the joint development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and the implementation of logistics projects.

As the President of Kazakhstan noted, constructive cooperation in the water and energy sector is particularly relevant given that the rational use of water resources from transboundary rivers is becoming one of the key factors for the well-being and sustainable progress of both countries.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed that the two governments work together to develop comprehensive measures aimed at harmonizing their approaches to water management policies.

