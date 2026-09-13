Kazakh President, Ethiopia’s PM discuss trade and economic cooperation

They discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations, including expanding political dialogue and strengthening trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

Photo credit: Akorda

“Our embassy in Addis Ababa, operating on a permanent basis, was one of Kazakhstan’s first diplomatic missions on the African continent. In addition, Kazakhstan is represented in the African Union as an observer. Therefore, our interest in Africa is clear and consistent. I would like to underline our unwavering interest in your country and our desire to develop and strengthen relations with Ethiopia,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

The President highlighted the significant potential for expanding mutual trade and business partnerships.

Both sides agreed to send delegations to familiarize themselves with each other’s trade and investment opportunities and to explore the creation of a Kazakhstan hub for Ethiopian tea, coffee, and flower exports.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister congratulated Tokayev on the successful elections to Kazakhstan’s Qurultay, noting the high level of mutual understanding and constructive cooperation between the two countries.

Abiy Ahmed stressed Ethiopia’s commitment to improving citizens’ welfare and strengthening state institutions, while learning from the experience of friendly nations such as Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

He added that Ethiopia is considering opening an embassy in Kazakhstan, which he believes will help deepen and expand bilateral relations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Tokayev invited Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the XVIII BRICS Summit, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.