Kazakh President addresses BRICS Plus plenary session
15:11, 13 September 2026
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Outreach/BRICS Plus plenary session, themed Strengthening Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Stability, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined major challenges facing the global community, including geopolitical confrontation, rising militarization, trade barriers declining trust among leading powers.
As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed.