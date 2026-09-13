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    Kazakh President addresses BRICS Plus plenary session

    15:11, 13 September 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Outreach/BRICS Plus plenary session, themed Strengthening Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Stability, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kazakh President addresses BRICS+ plenary session
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined major challenges facing the global community, including geopolitical confrontation, rising militarization, trade barriers declining trust among leading powers.

    As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed.

    BRICS President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Politics India
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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