President Tokayev honors citizens in award-giving ceremony in Almaty

Photo credit: Akorda

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday met with scientists at the Al Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty. In the past five years, total investment in science has risen 6-fold, said the president. The number of research universities in our country is growing, and their ties with real-sector production are being strengthened. The government data indicates more than 200 commercial projects have been launched to date, he added.

Photo credit: Akorda

33 branches of universities have been opened, including such prestigious universities, as MEPhI, the University of Arizona, Sorbonne University, the University of Lorraine, Cardiff University, De Montfort University, Beijing Language and Culture University, as well as Luban Workshops.

He emphasized that cooperation with leading foreign universities should not be reduced to formal partnerships.

We do not need branches, which bring no real benefit to domestic science. The key criterion for evaluation must be the substantive contribution to the country’s scientific potential, not the number of institutions opened, stressed the President.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported during his working visit to Almaty on Thursday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev examined the scientific potential of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.