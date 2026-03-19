President Tokayev reviews scientific and innovative projects at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University

During a visit to the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, rector Zhanseit Tuimebayev presented to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the Farabi Hub Center for Innovative Products and High-Technology Projects.

Established as a modern platform to introduce innovative technologies to the real sector, the Hub implements projects in areas of creative industries, AI, and startups. The 20 million US dollars worth center provides 300 people with employment.

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The center features research facilities of technological corporations such as ZTE, BASF, Binlin, as well as a number of foreign leading scientific organizations. In addition, it also houses research institutes of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

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The president was briefed that the university is successfully carrying out four major projects worth 1 billion 250 million tenge.

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During the visit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented with the micro-satellite mockup designed jointly with China’s Northwestern Polytechnical University. Both universities are also working on developing the NKSAT satellite, intended for measuring the Earth's gravity field, radiation level, as well as conducting geological surveys.

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The president also reviewed the activities of the Remote Sensing Technologies and their Applications Laboratory, established together with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, which analyzes climate and environmental changes in Central Asia based on satellite data.

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Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was introduced to the projects of the International Institute of Digital Technologies and Robotics and the Robotics Center, as well as the Kazakhstan-Singapore Quantum Technologies Center.

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The visit ended with the president inspecting the supercomputer cluster, which was developed with 23 million US dollars in investment. The cluster offers high-performance computing to expedite complex workloads, boosts scientific research efficiency, as well as makes it easy to gain specialized skills in the IT and AI fields.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a letter from President of the United States Donald Trump.