President Tokayev holds meeting with newly-appointed National Security Committee chief, outlines key priorities

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev introduced Marat Irmenov, the newly appointed Chairman of the National Security Committee, and set out a number of tasks for him.

The Head of State noted the need to reform the national security system, to develop new approaches to achieving the goals set for it, and to improve its performance. He underscored that priority should go to implementing the “Law and Order” principle, protecting the state’s national interests in the economic sphere, and fighting corruption and other violations of the law.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President also instructed the Committee to step up efforts to improve personnel selection, prevent threats to socio-economic stability, and take preventive measures against corruption risks, including during the implementation of priority state programs.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Head of State had appointed Marat Irmenov as the chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee.