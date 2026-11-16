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    New head of Kazakh National Security Committee named

    11:35, 16 November 2026

    The Head of State appointed Marat Irmenov as the chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Irmenov
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    Marat Irmenov graduated from the West Kazakhstan Agriculture Institute, the Kazakh National Security Committee Institute and the International Law and Market Academy.

    Throughout his career, he served in the national security structure.

    Since October 2025 has been acting as the deputy chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee.

    Earlier, the Head of State relieved Yermek Sagimbayev of his duties as the chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee.

    Appointments Appointments, dismissals Kazakh National Security Committee
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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