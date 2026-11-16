New head of Kazakh National Security Committee named

Marat Irmenov graduated from the West Kazakhstan Agriculture Institute, the Kazakh National Security Committee Institute and the International Law and Market Academy.

Throughout his career, he served in the national security structure.

Since October 2025 has been acting as the deputy chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee.

Earlier, the Head of State relieved Yermek Sagimbayev of his duties as the chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee.