Kazakhstan ratifies several EAEU agreements

The President also signed the Law “On the ratification of the Protocol amending the Agreement on the principles and approaches to state control (supervision) over compliance with the requirements of the technical regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union for the purpose of harmonizing the legislation of the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union in the specified area dated February 16, 2021".

The text of the Law is being officially published in the press.

Earlier today, Qazinform reported that the EAEU heads of government convened in Shymkent.