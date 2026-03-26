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    Kazakhstan ratifies several EAEU agreements

    19:45, 26 March 2026

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan “On the ratification of the Agreement on the harmonized system for determining the origin of goods exported from the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union", Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    Kazakhstan ratifies several EAEU agreements
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    The President also signed the Law “On the ratification of the Protocol amending the Agreement on the principles and approaches to state control (supervision) over compliance with the requirements of the technical regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union for the purpose of harmonizing the legislation of the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union in the specified area dated February 16, 2021".

    The text of the Law is being officially published in the press.

    Earlier today, Qazinform reported that the EAEU heads of government convened in Shymkent.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Laws, decrees, orders Eurasian Economic Union Foreign policy Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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