Kazakh Senate to discuss OTS Civil Protection Agreement

The senators will review the Agreement establishing a civil defense mechanism for the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The document, originally signed by the emergency ministers of member states in November 2024, aims to establish a coordinated response system for natural disasters and emergencies. The agreement facilitates voluntary aid for any member state affected.

The Secretariat for this mechanism will be headquartered in Istanbul. It will be led by a Secretary-General appointed by the Council of Ministers for a three-year term. Türkiye has committed to providing the necessary support to establish the Secretariat's operations.

The Council of Ministers is chaired by the head of the country's emergency department, who is currently presiding over the Organization of Turkic States.

Qazinform reported earlier that Turkic states agreed to strengthen dialogue and cooperation.



