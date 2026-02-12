President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstan’s SWAT Teams on UAE Challenge Victory

Kazakhstan Team C became the absolute champion of the prestigious international counter-terrorism competition, while Kazakhstan Team A secured second place overall.

The Tomiris women’s team distinguished itself by leading among female squads, even outperforming some men’s teams from other countries.

The Head of State highlighted the professional, physical, and combat training of the Kazakh fighters, representing the State Security Service, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and National Security Committee, as well as their will to win and patriotic spirit.

This year’s tournament brought together 109 teams from 48 countries.

As written before, Kazakhstan’s special operations units delivered a strong performance on the opening day of the international UAE SWAT Challenge currently under way in Dubai.