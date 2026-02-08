Kazakhstan’s special forces rank among top 10 at UAE SWAT Challenge

A total of 109 special forces teams from law enforcement agencies in 48 countries are taking part in the competition. Following the first day of events, all four teams representing Kazakhstan placed in the top ten of the overall standings.

Photo credit: State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The Kazakhstan C team leads the leaderboard, followed by Kazakhstan D in second place. Kazakhstan B is currently fourth, while Kazakhstan A holds tenth place.

Photo credit: State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s women’s team, Tomiris, is ranked 20th overall and is the top-performing women’s team in the tournament.

Photo credit: State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The national teams competing under Kazakhstan’s flag include officers from the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

The UAE SWAT Challenge features five days of competition and will conclude on February 11.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan plans to install additional video cameras equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities at military units nationwide.