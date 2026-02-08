EN
    Kazakhstan’s special forces rank among top 10 at UAE SWAT Challenge

    15:02, 8 February 2026

    Kazakhstan’s special operations units delivered a strong performance on the opening day of the international UAE SWAT Challenge currently under way in Dubai, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    A total of 109 special forces teams from law enforcement agencies in 48 countries are taking part in the competition. Following the first day of events, all four teams representing Kazakhstan placed in the top ten of the overall standings.

    Photo credit: State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The Kazakhstan C team leads the leaderboard, followed by Kazakhstan D in second place. Kazakhstan B is currently fourth, while Kazakhstan A holds tenth place.

    Photo credit: State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Kazakhstan’s women’s team, Tomiris, is ranked 20th overall and is the top-performing women’s team in the tournament.

    Photo credit: State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The national teams competing under Kazakhstan’s flag include officers from the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

    The UAE SWAT Challenge features five days of competition and will conclude on February 11.

    Armed Forces Kazakhstan Security Sport Kazakh National Security Committee UAE
