Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan agree to unlock potential of bilateral cooperation

According to him, the sides unanimously agreed on the need to unlock the potential of the bilateral cooperation and expressed willingness to work hard in this direction.

“I believe that priority attention should be given to the trade and economic sphere. We should take measures to develop the bilateral trade, search for new growth points, expand the range of goods, and boost non-resource exports. In this regard, it is important to effectively implement the Programme on Increasing Mutual Trade (up to $10 billion by 2030, signed on 15 March this year). We expect practical results from the work of the Council of Regional Governors, which is being established today, as well as other bilateral mechanisms, including the Business Council and the UzKazTrade joint trade company,” the Kazakh President said.

According to him, the two countries have significant potential for cooperation in agriculture.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed moving from simple trade to the creation of full production chains in meat, grain, and oilseed processing, and the development of livestock and organic crop production.

The Head of State also has high hopes for industrial cooperation.

"Currently we implement 78 joint projects worth over one and a half billion dollars ($1.7 billion), aimed at creating more than 15,000 jobs. The full-fledged implementation of these projects will significantly strengthen our economic and investment cooperation. We will take part in the launch ceremony for some of them. We intend to continue encouraging Kazakhstani investment in Uzbekistan, relying on the traditional support of our Uzbek friends. An important role in further strengthening industrial potential is assigned to the Central Asia International Center for Industrial Cooperation, which is currently under construction,” noted he.

