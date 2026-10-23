President Tokayev bestows state awards at Akorda ceremony to mark Republic Day

As written earlier, the Head of State signed a decree awarding state honors to citizens for their significant contributions to Kazakhstan's socio-economic, cultural, and spiritual development, fostering interethnic friendship and cooperation, as well as social activism.

Photo: Akorda

The awards come ahead of Republic Day, Kazakhstan’s national holiday, marked on October 25. Recipients include labor veterans, industrial workers, business representatives, educators, scientists, healthcare professionals, military personnel, law enforcement officers, athletes, and cultural figures.

Photo: Akorda

The state honors included the titles of Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Honored Teacher of Kazakhstan, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, and Honored Doctor of Kazakhstan, as well as the Orders of Otan, Barys, Parasat, Kurmet, Yel Birligi (Unity of the People), Yenbek Danky (Order of Labor Glory), Dank, and Aibyn, and the medals For Courage and For Military Valor.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

In total, the state honors were presented to 129 labor veterans and 473 workers from various industries, as well as more than 200 small and medium-sized business representatives, over 150 educators and scientists, and around 120 healthcare professionals. Other citizens were also recognized for their contributions to the country’s development.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Republic Day, highlighting the historic significance of the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty.