Kazakhstan awards state honors to citizens ahead of Republic Day

The awards come ahead of Republic Day, Kazakhstan’s national holiday, marked on October 25. Recipients include labor veterans, industrial workers, business representatives, educators, scientists, healthcare professionals, military personnel, law enforcement officers, athletes, and cultural figures.

The state honors included the titles of Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Honored Teacher of Kazakhstan, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, and Honored Doctor of Kazakhstan, as well as the Orders of Otan, Barys (first, second and third class), Parasat, Kurmet, Yel Birligi (Unity of the People), Yenbek Danky (Order of Labor Glory), 3rd class, Dank, and Aibyn, and the medals For Courage and For Military Valor.

In total, state honors were awarded to 129 labor veterans and 473 workers from various industries, as well as more than 200 small and medium-sized business representatives, over 150 educators and scientists, and around 120 healthcare professionals. Other citizens were also recognized for their contributions to the country’s development

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s Republic Day had been celebrated at an official reception in Ljubljana.