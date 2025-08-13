EN
    President Tokayev assigns to raise status of headquarters for countering drug abuse

    17:08, 13 August 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned to raise the status of the headquarters for countering drug abuse to ensure more efficient coordination of the work of the corresponding state bodies, Kazinform News Agency quotes the President’s press secretary Ruslan Zheldibay as saying.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    As earlier reported, the Head of State held today a meeting of the Security Council to debate issues concerning combating the use of narcotics.

    Following the meeting, the President instructed to transfer the intergovernmental headquarters for combating drug addiction and drug-related crimes from the Kazakh Interior Ministry’s jurisdiction to the Government of Kazakhstan. It will help step up drug and drug trafficking control and prevention, and ensure more efficient coordination of the work of the relevant state bodies.

    President of Kazakhstan Security Council of Kazakhstan Drugs Combating drugs Drug addiction
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
