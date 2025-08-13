Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs Security Council meeting on combating drug abuse

The press service of Akorda said that during the meeting reports were made by Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov, National Security Committee Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev, Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova, Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman Zhanat Elimanov.

The Head of State said: “The situation with the distribution of this social evil is increasingly alarming both nationwide and globally”.

Drug abuse undermines society, deprives many young people of a sustainable future, posing a direct threat to the health of the nation. Global trends in drug abuse and trade are becoming increasingly alarming. Many governments view the problem as extending beyond mere physical and psychological dependence but a widespread social, economic and legal phenomenon, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh President said that experts and scholars note that the concept of drug abuse is broader than drug addiction, affecting a wide range of social, economic and legal problems, including in the context of national security.

The Head of State highlighted the importance of addressing the issue of insufficient access of drug addicts to rehabilitation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that a state policy should be ‘flexible’ towards drug addicts, but ‘uncompromising and intolerant’ towards drug trade. Another urgent task, according to the Kazakh President, is to enhance information and analytical work on statistical data collection and handling as well as tracking the movement of chemicals.

