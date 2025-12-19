President Tokayev welcomes Mitsui’s participation in construction of production complex in Astana

The Head of State thanked the leadership of Mitsui for its active work in Kazakhstan and contribution to strengthening the economic cooperation with Japan.

Currently, the company plays an important role in shaping international supply chains, as well as in the development of infrastructure, energy and industry.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President expressed interest in expanding Mitsui’s presence in key sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy. In particular, he welcomed the Japanese company’s plans to join the construction of a production complex for major repairs and equipment restoration in Astana.

Areas of mutual interest also include critical minerals, transport and logistics, and the introduction of technologies aimed at preventing natural disasters.

As part of the Kazakh President’s visit to Tokyo, the signing of memoranda on the implementation of a number of joint projects with Mitsui in Kazakhstan is planned.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. The two sides discussed cooperation in digitalization, the development of Smart City technologies, artificial intelligence, sustainable urban development, and the introduction of innovative solutions in city management.

Later, in the presence of the Kazakh President, Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Japan.

The President also met Shingo Ueno, Representative Director, President and CEO of Sumitomo Corporation and Chairman and CEO of Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, Ichiro Tahakaru.