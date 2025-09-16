President to visit Arkalyk this year

"This year, I plan to visit Kostanay region. In my Address, I specifically highlighted this region and stated that special priority must be given to the Torgay district. I will definitely visit Arkalyk this year. I once made a promise, and now it is time to fulfill it. Torgay district must remain in the spotlight,” the Head of State said.

Earlier the President announced that the II AgriForum would be held in Astana. It was also revealed that that the sown area in the Akmola region has expanded, reaching 5.5 million hectares, with oilseed crops covering 495,000 hectares.

Arkalyk is a town located in Kostanay region, approximately 454 kilometers from the regional center of Kostanay and 611 kilometers from the capital city, Astana. Established in 1956 as a settlement for geologists and builders, Arkalyk gained official status of the town in 1965. It later served as the administrative center of the former Torgay district.