President surveys Syr Zhuldyzdary creative and innovative academy
During his working trip to the Kyzylorda region, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has surveyed the Syr Zhuldyzdary creative and innovative academy commissioned in May 2025, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The complex, called to develop local youth’s intellectual and creative potential, has a swimming pool, gyms, creative studios, and laboratories.
According to the regional administration, schoolchildren’s palaces and art schools have been opened in Zhanakorgan, Zhalagash and Shieli districts since 2022.
Last year, a modern Palace of Schoolchildren was opened in Kyzylorda. Additionally, construction of a Competency Center for vocational education and working professions has been launched in the regional center. Currently, a modern children's recreation camp and a winter garden are being built in the Presidential Park.
Earlier, the President visited a new terminal of the Korkyt Ata International Airport. He also heard a report from Governor Nurlybek Nalibayev on the region’s socio-economic development.