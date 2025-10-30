EN
    President surveys Syr Zhuldyzdary creative and innovative academy

    16:35, 30 October 2025

    During his working trip to the Kyzylorda region, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has surveyed the Syr Zhuldyzdary creative and innovative academy commissioned in May 2025, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The complex, called to develop local youth’s intellectual and creative potential, has a swimming pool, gyms, creative studios, and laboratories.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to the regional administration, schoolchildren’s palaces and art schools have been opened in Zhanakorgan, Zhalagash and Shieli districts since 2022.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Last year, a modern Palace of Schoolchildren was opened in Kyzylorda. Additionally, construction of a Competency Center for vocational education and working professions has been launched in the regional center. Currently, a modern children's recreation camp and a winter garden are being built in the Presidential Park.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, the President visited a new terminal of the Korkyt Ata International Airport. He also heard a report from Governor Nurlybek Nalibayev on the region’s socio-economic development.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
