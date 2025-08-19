President surveys new building of National Security Committee Department in Astana

The President surveyed the operational centre, offices and specialized premises, which fully meet modern requirements.

Photo credit: Akorda

The building has been fully provided with necessary infrastructure to ensure security of the citizens.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov, who reported on the company’s results for January - July 2025.