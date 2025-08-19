President surveys new building of National Security Committee Department in Astana
13:21, 19 August 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited today the new building of the National Security Committee Department in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learned from the press service of Akorda.
The President surveyed the operational centre, offices and specialized premises, which fully meet modern requirements.
The building has been fully provided with necessary infrastructure to ensure security of the citizens.
