EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    President surveys new building of National Security Committee Department in Astana

    13:21, 19 August 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited today the new building of the National Security Committee Department in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learned from the press service of Akorda.

    President surveys new building of National Security Committee Department in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President surveyed the operational centre, offices and specialized premises, which fully meet modern requirements.

    President surveys new building of National Security Committee Department in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The building has been fully provided with necessary infrastructure to ensure security of the citizens.

    President surveys new building of National Security Committee Department in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov, who reported on the company’s results for January - July 2025. 

     

    President of Kazakhstan Astana Security Other Governmental Authorities
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All