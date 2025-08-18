KazMunayGas reports 9% growth in oil output, major new investments

KazMunayGas produced 15.3 million tons of crude oil and condensate, up 9% year-on-year, and 6.7 billion cubic meters of natural and associated gas, a 19% increase from the same period in 2024. Oil transportation volumes reached 49 million tons, including 1.1 million tons shipped to Germany, 0.9 million tons to Azerbaijan, and the first-ever delivery of 85,000 tons to Hungary.

Domestic refineries processed 10.4 million tons of oil, while production of light petroleum products rose to a record 7.8 million tons, an increase of 936,000 tons.

During the meeting, Khassenov highlighted ongoing geological exploration, with seven new wells planned this year, three of which have already been drilled. For the first time, China’s CNOOC has invested in Kazakhstan’s upstream sector, while Sinopec is also entering the market with major projects. Global players Shell, Chevron, and BP are exploring prospects in Atyrau, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions.

As was said, the company is advancing several large-scale projects, including gas processing expansion at the Zapadnaya Prorva, Urikhtau, and Rozhkovskoye fields; commissioning of the Kenderli desalination plant, which has already delivered water to Zhanaozen; construction of a 247 MW hybrid power plant; and launch of the construction of a $7.4 billion worth polyethylene plant with an annual capacity of 1.25 million tons.

Khassenov also presented information on the realization of social projects across the regions.

In conclusion, President Tokayev set instructions to maintain systematic efforts in geological exploration and to accelerate the implementation of major investment projects.

