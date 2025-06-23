President signs law on amnesty ahead of 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Constitution

According to the President, the upcoming amnesty will cover more than 15,000 convicts. Some 2,000 will return to their homes, and others’ sentences will be commuted. The point at issue is those who committed offences of low-to-medium severity, coming from vulnerable groups: women with children, old persons, minors and other citizens.

In his words, there is a long-felt need in serious reform of the country’s penal system. The reform should aim at reeducation of convicts, but not on their isolation from the society.

“We should introduce progressive approaches to encourage them to adhere to the values of Law and Order and their reintegration into society,” he stressed.

The President called on domestic businessmen to consider a possibility of opening productions at the correctional facilities to enable the convicts to work and earn money.

“In general, business should thoroughly study the existing opportunities of multifaceted cooperation with the penal system,” he said.

“We should address the causes, but not consequences. We need to shift away from punitive character of the penal system. It is wrong to try to suppress people who have made a mistake and ended up in prison. We must help such a person to get on the path of correction. We are building a civilized, advanced and fair society. The fairness of both the law and the court is our unshakable principle,” he emphasized.

Earlier the President stated need to launch Safe City national platform.