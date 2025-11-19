President sets tasks boosting agricultural efficiency, food security

The President was briefed on the results of the agricultural sector's development for the first ten months of 2025.

The Minister of Agriculture reported positive momentum across key indicators for the period. The volume of agricultural production hit 8.1 trillion tenge, reflecting a 5.4% year-over-year growth.

Food production reached KZT 3.1 trillion, a 9% increase. Concurrently, the export of agricultural products rose to $4.7 billion.

He also informed the President about measures adopted over the past two years to improve the agro-industrial complex. These include the introduction of direct 5% loans for both working capital replenishment and the leasing of agricultural machinery.

Following the Head of State's order, financing for the agro-industrial complex was increased to KZT 1 trillion. Crucially, KZT 250 billion were directed towards preferential leasing of farm machinery. This funding allowed for the purchase of over 25,000 units of machinery in 2025, subsequently reducing the fleet's wear and tear rate from 90% to 70%.

In line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instruction, a Comprehensive Plan for Livestock Farming Development is set to be adopted.

To digitalize the sector, efforts are focused on creating the e-Agriculture unified digital ecosystem. This system will consolidate subsidization, land fund management, crop production, livestock farming, and fish farming onto a single digital platform, integrating all existing state information systems.

The President stressed the importance of high-quality implementation of the directives issued at the II Forum of Agricultural Workers regarding the further development of the agro-industrial complex. He also set a series of new goals focused on boosting sector efficiency and reinforcing the country's food security.

