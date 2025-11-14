President Tokayev assigns Government to ensure uninterrupted agricultural exports

The President said global red meat consumption is projected to reach 233 million tons in the next decade. He emphasized Kazakhstan has the potential to become a major supplier, particularly to Asian markets. Kazakhstan still lags behind Mongolia, the Netherlands, Spain, and France in lamb exports, but the country has greater pastureland availability.

Tokayev emphasized the need to better coordinate air cargo operations, especially for meat exports.

He noted that Gulf countries are interested in year-round deliveries of Kazakh meat, but current air transport systems are fragmented and inefficient.

At the same time, airports in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktobe, Karaganda, and Aktau, especially taking into account Special Economic Zones preferences, have the capacity to become regional logistics hubs and be integrated into international air routes to ensure uninterrupted deliveries of agricultural products to export markets.

Earlier, the Head of State said Kazakh farmers harvested 27 mln tons of grain in 2025.