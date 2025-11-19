President calls for increased law and order and public safety

The President was briefed about the crime situation in the country, the implementation of the tasks set to the internal affairs structures, and the consolidation of the Law and Order principle.

Yerzan Sadenov reported that from January to October 2025, the number of crimes in the country decreased by 5,300.

A decline was noted across all major types of crimes, and their detection rates improved.

Efforts are underway to combat domestic offenses. Preventive work has reduced the number of domestic crimes by 8%, including murders – by 26%.

According to the Minister, 1,391 wanted persons were detained, 138 of them abroad.

During operational measures, more than 30 tons of narcotics were seized, including over one ton of synthetic substances.

As part of efforts to combat organized crime, 185 criminal groups involved in serious and particularly grave offenses were dismantled.

In the sphere of combating online fraud, 12 call centers were shut down, 7 of them abroad. Around 83 million fraudulent calls and 4,000 scam websites were blocked, and attempts to withdraw 2.3 billion tenge by fraudsters were prevented.

In addition, Yerzan Sadenov reported on the introduction of digital solutions in the field of road safety and public order.

Thus, more than 6,000 traffic violations were detected using drones, and over 190,000 violations were identified through average speed measurement systems.

The package of measures taken contributed to a 9.4% reduction in road traffic fatalities, including a 24% decrease in deaths caused by drunk drivers.

Since the launch of the Law and Order mobile service, which was integrated into the Egov mobile and the applications of the country’s leading banks, citizens have submitted more than 32,000 requests.

He also spoke about the measures to counter extremism and ensure migration control.

The President set a number of instructions to further improve the level of law and public safety in the country.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Monaco on its National Day.