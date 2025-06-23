President says there is still groundless criminal prosecution of businesses in Kazakhstan

According to him, Kazakhstan has formed an efficient system of countering money laundering and terrorism financing, which meets advanced international standards. Since 2019, the share of shadow economy in GDP has reduced from 23% to 16%.

“At my special directive, the Prosecutor General’s Office accompanies hundreds of infrastructure projects involving foreign capital to the amount of 34 trillion tenge. However, the problem of groundless criminal prosecution of national businesses has not been fully addressed yet. The Prosecutor General’s Office must continue this work,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Another important objective, according to the President, is combating domestic violence, and ensure protection of women and children. He reminded of adoption of the law toughening the penalties for domestic abuse. Due to the amendments approved and other measures, the number of medium and higher severity crimes within family and household contexts reduced by 30%.

In general, the number of crimes infringing on women’s rights has lowered twice, the President said, and reminded of development of a special “Children of Kazakhstan” program, which will encompass all existing and new mechanisms of younger generation protection.

A large-scale comprehensive program work in underway to combat drug addiction and drug-trafficking, he said.

In his words, since the year beginning, 83 drug production laboratories have been eliminated across the country, while the number of withdrawn substances increased by 84%.

“The work in this sphere has not been completed yet, there are still significant shortcomings, unresolved issues, which pose a threat to security and stability of the country. The most dangerous trend which the society is concerned about, is spread of drug addiction among the youth. This is the most serious problem which must not be ignored,” the President said.

Earlier it was reported that crimes in public places decreased by 80%.