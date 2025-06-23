Crime in public places decreased by 80%, says President Tokayev

“In recent years, our country has consistently implemented sweeping reforms in all key areas: institutional transformations are being carried out in the political and economic systems. A major priority of our strategic course is the development of a strong legal culture and an ideology of responsible citizenship in society. We are paying utmost attention to improving the law enforcement system and ensuring law and order in all spheres,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his remarks at the meeting.

In those areas, according to President Tokayev, significant results have been achieved. In particular, incidents of robbery, theft, burglary, and hooliganism have decreased fourfold, while the number of murders has dropped by 30%.

“Our streets have become noticeably calmer and safer - crime in public places has decreased by 80%,” he added.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have addressed participants of the expanded meeting of law enforcement agencies in Astana.