The President was briefed on the ongoing work aimed at ensuring national security and the tasks for the upcoming period.

As part of the implementation of directives issued following a meeting with the leadership of the National Security Committee (NSC), President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on measures to reform and improve the effectiveness of the national security agencies.

Following the meeting, the President set a number of instructions.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Tokayev had appointed Marat Irmenov as the chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee.