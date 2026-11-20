President receives NCS Chairman Marat Irmenov
19:38, 20 November 2026
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the National Security Committee Marat Irmenov, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The President was briefed on the ongoing work aimed at ensuring national security and the tasks for the upcoming period.
As part of the implementation of directives issued following a meeting with the leadership of the National Security Committee (NSC), President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on measures to reform and improve the effectiveness of the national security agencies.
Following the meeting, the President set a number of instructions.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Tokayev had appointed Marat Irmenov as the chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee.