Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the risk of nuclear conflict in the world

“What causes concern is the risk of nuclear conflict. The likelihood of such an Armageddon is assessed by experts as the highest in recent decades. Unfortunately, instead of constructive initiatives and a policy of détente, confrontational thinking is gaining momentum in the world, geopolitical rifts are widening, and social tensions are growing,” noted the President.

Photo credit: Akorda

According to him, in such difficult realities, constructive diplomacy must play a key role - as the main tool for developing dialogue, overcoming mutual estrangement, and increasing trust on the international stage.

“We also place great hopes on religious leaders, who bear special responsibility for the development of intercivilizational exchange and for strengthening trust between people and societies. I am confident that religious leaders will make every effort to stop the world from sliding into the abyss of chaos, reminding many politicians of common sense, goodwill, and moral responsibility,” emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier, it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev opened the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.